Israel’s justice minister refuses to recognize new Supreme Court president, triggering constitutional crisis: Media

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced his refusal to recognize Yitzhak Amit as the new president of the Supreme Court, triggering a constitutional crisis, local media reported Sunday.

Levin released a statement claiming the appointment of Amit, who was serving as the Court's vice president, is "illegal," according to Israel's Channel 12.

The channel noted that Levin refrained from participating in the vote by a Israeli judicial commission.

It highlighted that this was the first time a Supreme Court president has been elected without the participation of the chairperson of the judicial committee, who is Levin.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid welcomed Amit's appointment.

He called on Levin to "stop the destructive games and work with the judge to strengthen and reform the judicial system."

The opposition had accused the government of stalling the appointment of the Supreme Court president to gain control over the judiciary.

Israel's Supreme Court president is appointed for a four-year term after a vote by a specialized judicial committee, chaired by the justice minister.

The position of Supreme Court president, Israel's highest judicial authority, has been vacant for 16 months following the end of former President Esther Hayut's term.

Since then, Levin has been demanding delays in the appointment of a new president under various pretexts. Despite his boycott, the committee session was held Sunday to finalize the appointment.