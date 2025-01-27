Israeli prime minister denies planned US trip to meet Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied Monday media reports that he plans to visit Washington this weekend to meet with US President Donald Trump.

Israeli media reported early Monday that Netanyahu will travel to Washington on Saturday evening to meet Trump despite an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Media reports said that the visit would coincide with the start of negotiations for the second phase of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

Netanyahu's spokesman Omer Dostri, however, said that "no official invitation" has been received from the White House for the visit.

Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant face arrest warrants issued by The Hague-based court in November last year for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

Under the ICC's Rome Statute, 124 state parties are obliged to comply with the court's arrest warrants, including detaining high-profile individuals like Netanyahu. The US is not a party to the ICC statute.

The US and Israel are major allies and Washington has provided massive political and military support to Tel Aviv during its brutal war on the Gaza Strip, which prompted the ICC to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant.

The first six-week phase of the ceasefire agreement took effect on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since Oct. 7, 2023.

Seven Israeli captives, including four soldiers, have so far been released in return for 290 Palestinian prisoners since the deal came into force.

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





















