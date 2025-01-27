Israeli minister forced to cancel Brussels visit due to security warnings

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested Sunday that Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli cancel a trip to the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium due to security warnings.

"Due to specific security warnings and based on the recommendation of security agencies, Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli was asked to cancel his scheduled trip to the European Parliament in Brussels," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Neither the minister nor Netanyahu's office specified the exact date of the trip.























