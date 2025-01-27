Israel continues offensive in Jenin for 7th day

The Israeli army on Monday continued its offensive in the West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp for the seventh day.

Witnesses said the Israeli army was still cordoning off the refugee camp from all directions, and clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters along with sounds of explosions were reported.

The Israeli army also continued to demolish homes in the camp, sources said.

Mohammad Jarrar, the mayor of Jenin, on Sunday said some 15,000 people were forced to flee their homes and areas in the camp due to Israeli attacks.

He added that according to initial estimates, the Israeli army completely demolished between 30 and 40 homes in Jenin, besides hundreds of others being partially damaged.

"The Israeli army is bulldozing and destroying streets and infrastructure, creating pathways for its vehicles through the rubble of demolished Palestinian homes," he added.

Israeli forces launched the military operation on Tuesday, and has since killed at least 16 people and injured 50 others, according to Palestinian figures.

The assault is said to be part of a political maneuver by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to appease far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who opposed the Gaza ceasefire that went into effect on Jan. 19.

Reports suggest Netanyahu promised the attack to prevent Smotrich from resigning, which could collapse his government.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank since Israel's war on Gaza began in October 2023, with at least 876 Palestinians killed and more than 6,700 injured by Israeli forces in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.















