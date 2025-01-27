 Contact Us
How Gazans returning north are checked for weapons

Reuters
Published January 27,2025
Hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians returning to their homes in northern Gaza have passed through checkpoints in a central zone of the enclave where scanners check for concealed weapons being taken in cars and vehicles.

Here is how the system works, according to witnesses who have passed through:

- The checks are run by Egyptian contractors with the help of a U.S. private security firm, although there have been no reports of U.S. citizens on the ground.

- Checkpoints appear to be staffed by Egyptian security personnel. Members of the inspection team wear black jackets marked "Egyptian-Qatari Committee".

- Armed uniformed Egyptian security personnel are also present, standing back from the main checking area.

- As the vehicles approach, all passengers get out, leaving only the driver in the vehicle, which passes into a drive-in inspection point where it is checked for weapons and explosives by a scanner.

- The whole process for each vehicle takes a few minutes, according to witnesses. - Along the roads on either side of the checkpoint, in the so-called Netzarim corridor, Hamas police maintain order, while engineering units with sniffer dogs check the roadway for unexploded ordnance.