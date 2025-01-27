Hamas says return to northern Gaza victory for our people, defeat to Israeli expulsion plan

As displaced Palestinians on Monday began returning to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, for the first time since Israel launched a war in October 2023 on the enclave, Hamas said the return was a victory for their people and a defeat for Israel and its expulsion plans.

"The return of the displaced is a victory for our people and a declaration of the failure and defeat of the (Israeli) occupation and its displacement plans," senior leader Izzat al-Rishq said in a statement.

"The return of our displaced people to their homes proves once again the failure of the occupation in achieving its aggressive goals of displacing our people and breaking their resolute will," he added.

He also urged to increase the delivery of aid and relief to all areas of the blockaded enclave, where the Israeli military campaign since Oct. 7, 2023 has killed more than 47,000 people and displaced most of its population.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians began returning to northern Gaza as part of the ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas that came into effect on Jan. 19.

The Israeli army had said Palestinians will be allowed to return on foot to northern Gaza via the Netzarim Corridor and the coastal Al-Rashid Street starting at 7 am local time (0500GMT).

The development came after Qatar announced that the Palestinian group agreed to release female Israeli captive Arbel Yehud and two others by Friday.

On Saturday, Hamas freed four Israeli female soldiers in return for 200 Palestinian prisoners.