Donald Trump’s proposal to 'clean out' conflict-hit Gaza Strip called 'ethnic cleansing'

US Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday denounced President Donald Trump's proposal to "clean out" Gaza by relocating millions of Palestinians, calling it "ethnic cleansing" and a war crime, urging all Americans to condemn it.

"There is a name for this — ethnic cleansing — and it's a war crime. This outrageous idea should be condemned by every American," Sanders wrote on X in response to Trump's controversial remarks.

On Saturday, Trump called to "just clean out" Gaza and resettle Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan, describing the enclave as a "demolition site" after Israel's genocidal war.

Egypt, Jordan, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation issued statements vehemently rejecting any call for the displacement or relocation of Palestinians from their land.

Trump's proposal came a week after a ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed more than 47,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli onslaught has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.