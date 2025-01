Syria says it seized weapons being smuggled to Lebanese Hezbollah

The new Syrian government's border authority has reportedly seized weapons that were being smuggled across the border to Lebanese group Hezbollah.

According to state news agency SANA, the General Border Security Administration seized weapons being smuggled to Lebanon for delivery to Hezbollah via the city of Serghaya, some 36 kilometers (22.4 miles) from the capital Damascus.

No information on the type and quantity of weapons allegedly seized was disclosed.