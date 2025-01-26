Iraqi Turkmens say Development Road project to boost prosperity in Mosul

Turkmens in Mosul, Iraq, see the Development Road project as a vital initiative to address unemployment and bring lasting security and peace to the city, which has endured years of terrorism and conflict.

Sehit Ganim, Iraqi Turkmen Front Mosul representative, told Anadolu the project could serve as a "source of peace" for Iraq, a country plagued by sectarian and ethnic divisions and terrorist attacks.

The Development Road is a major trade route linking Iraq and Türkiye through railways, roads, ports, and cities.

Spanning 1,200 kilometers (745 miles), the railway and highway will connect the Great Faw Port, which aims to become the largest port in the Middle East.

Ganim emphasized the importance of the commercial and economic agreements previously established between Iraq and Türkiye and highlighted the need to realize these agreements through the Development Road.

"It is a chance for us that a large part of the road, which will pass through 10 cities of Iraq, passes through Mosul," he said.

"We are glad that hundreds of thousands of workers are involved in this project."

'POST-ISIS MOSUL NEEDS ROADS, DEVELOPMENT MOST'



Ganim noted the devastation Mosul suffered during the occupation by the ISIS (Daesh) terror group, adding that the project would aid the region's recovery and address rising unemployment.

"Iraq is hosting an important and international project after years," he said.

"Iraq and Mosul were worn out due to the ISIS terrorist organization. Post-ISIS Mosul needs roads and development the most."

'PROJECT WILL SOLVE UNEMPLOYMENT PROBLEM IN MOSUL'



Gürsel Efendioğlu, the president of the Mosul Turkmen Brotherhood Association, pointed out the significant Turkmen population in Mosul and expressed satisfaction that the community would benefit from the project.

"Mosul is the largest and most important city of Iraq after Baghdad, but it faces economic and unemployment challenges after years of terrorist incidents," Efendioğlu said. "This project will bring a solution to the unemployment problem in Mosul."

'MOSUL NEEDS PERMANENT PEACE, STABILITY, SECURITY'



Efendioğlu also stressed the need for lasting peace in the city.

"Iraq in general and the city of Mosul have witnessed attacks and terrorist incidents for years. Now, everyone needs long-term peace," he said. "Especially Mosul needs permanent peace, stability, and security."

He added that Mosul's educated population should be utilized in the project, emphasizing their potential contributions.



















