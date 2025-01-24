Saudi foreign minister visits Damascus, says engaged in 'active dialogue' to lift sanctions on Syria

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said Friday that the Kingdom is engaged in "active dialogue" with relevant nations to lift sanctions on Syria, emphasizing the urgency of facilitating the country's recovery and stability.

"We are actively engaging in dialogue with concerned parties to lift sanctions on Syria," said bin Farhan during a press conference with his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani in Damascus.

"We have received positive signals" from these countries about lifting these sanctions, he added.

He stressed the importance of expediting the process to enable Syria's progress and stability.

He emphasized "the urgency and need to quickly lift the sanctions on Syria to give this country the opportunity for recovery and stability."

Shaibani said: "Lifting the sanctions represents the fundamental step towards empowering the Syrian people."

Sanctions on Syria began in December 1979 when it was classified as a "state sponsor of terrorism," and intensified in 2004 with the enforcement of the US "Syria Accountability and Lebanese Sovereignty Restoration Act."

The sanctions reached their strictest level with the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, signed by President Donald Trump in December 2019 and implemented in June 2020.

Named after a former Syrian regime employee who leaked images of detainees tortured to death, the act targeted individuals and entities supporting Syria's government.

The Saudi minister mentioned that his meeting with the head of the new Syrian administration, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, "comes as part of the Kingdom's support for Syria."

He affirmed his country's support for Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

"I came to Damascus to directly learn from our Syrian brothers about the needs of the Syrian people, and we value the steps taken by the Syrian administration in opening up to all segments of society," he added.

He pointed out: "We have started sending humanitarian aid to Syria and are studying urgent needs with the new administration."

By Thursday evening, Saudi Arabia had sent 12 aid planes to Damascus as part of an air bridge to assist the Syrian people.

From his side, Shaibani said: "The Saudi stance has a long history of supporting our people, and we currently need support more than ever."

"We trust that Saudi-Syrian cooperation is an important step for a better future," he added.

When asked about the timing of Damascus' return to the Arab League, Shaibani clarified: "Syria is part of the Arab League, and we await the convening of the first conference to participate in."

He continued: "We aspire to be part of an Arab project that achieves security and stability in the region."

Bin Farhan arrived in Damascus on Friday for his first official visit to Syria since the fall of the Assad regime last month. The minister traveled to Syria following his visit to Lebanon.

The visit, part of a broader series of Arab, regional, international, and UN delegations to Syria, aims to assess the Syrian leadership's vision for the country's new phase.

Bin Farhan's previous visit to Damascus took place on April 18, 2023, when he met with Bashar al-Assad, the ousted regime leader.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, 2024, ending his family's decades-long rule.











