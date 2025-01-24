Israeli army enters southern Lebanon on eve of withdrawal deadline

Two days before the deadline for its withdrawal from southern Lebanon, the Israeli army on Friday entered the southern towns of Aitaroun and Qantara.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that "an Israeli patrol entered the Zaqaq neighborhood of the southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun, engaging in bulldozing operations and setting fire to several homes."

"Israeli forces also entered the southern town of Qantara, setting fire to vehicles and damaging a local mosque," it reported, adding: "Israeli forces also launched a violent explosion in the southern town of Rab' Thalathin."

The Israeli patrol continues to maintain its position in the area, according to the agency.

The burst of violence was similar to the dozens of Palestinians killed in Gaza just hours before the start of last Sunday's ceasefire agreement.

At least 11 Israeli violations of the Nov. 27, 2024 ceasefire agreement were reported by Wednesday, bringing the total number of violations to 633 since the deal was implemented.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place since Nov. 27, ending a period of mutual shelling between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah that began on Oct. 8, 2023, and escalated into full-scale conflict on Sept. 23, 2024.

Under the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army must complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon within the 60-day timeframe, which ends on Sunday.