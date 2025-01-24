Israel says withdrawal from southern Lebanon may exceed 60 days

Israel on Friday said the withdrawal of its forces from southern Lebanon could take longer than the 60-day period outlined in the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said that the army's "withdrawal process is conditional on the Lebanese Army deploying in southern Lebanon and fully and effectively enforcing the agreement, while Hezbollah withdraws beyond the Litani."

Netanyahu said that since Lebanon "has not yet fully enforced" its obligations under the ceasefire, "the phased withdrawal process will continue, in full coordination with the United States."

Netanyahu stated that the terms of the deal were worded "with the understanding that the withdrawal process may continue beyond 60 days."

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli army entered the southern towns of Aitaroun and Qantara where it destroyed properties and a local mosque, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

At least 11 Israeli violations of the Nov. 27, 2024 ceasefire agreement brought the total number of violations to 633 since the deal was implemented.

Under the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army must complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon within the 60-day timeframe, which ends on Sunday.