Saudi FM says 'greatly confident' in Lebanese leaders' ability to reform

Saudi Arabia's top diplomat said on Thursday he believes crisis-hit Lebanon's newly elected president and his prime-minister designate are capable of spearheading long-sought reforms.

"We are greatly confident in the ability of... the president and the prime minister to initiate reforms necessary to bolster Lebanon's security, stability and unity," Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said after meeting President Joseph Aoun in Beirut, during the first high-level Saudi visit in more than a decade.







