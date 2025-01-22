Syrian forces vow to expel PKK/YPG terrorists from northeast

Security forces aligned with Syria's new government paraded with heavy weapons in the center of Deir ez-Zor city, vowing to expel SDF, led by YPG/PKK terrorists, from northeastern Syria.

Security forces held a parade accompanied by military marches in the city of Deir ez-Zor, which is targeted by the terrorist PKK/YPG terrorists.

"We organized a military parade to show our strength in Deir ez-Zor and to ensure security and stability around the city," Abu Walid al-Dayri, one of the commanders of the Military Operations Unit, told Anadolu.

"We took a soft approach in the region and now, God willing, we have turned to showing our strength," he said.

He said the SDF would not be able to stay there.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

The PKK/YPG terror group has sought to exploit uncertainty since the fall of the Bashar Assad regime to step up efforts to establish a "terrorist corridor" along the border with Türkiye.

The SDF is led by the YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN DEIR EZ-ZOR



In recent years, the region spanning Deir Ez-Zor city to the Iraq-Syria border, including Al-Bukamal, has seen significant activity by Iran-backed groups.

These groups, supported by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, maintained supply routes through Al-Bukamal into Syria's interior.

While most of Deir Ez-Zor's territory east of the Euphrates River remain under the control of the US-backed SDF, areas like the city center and its rural outskirts were previously dominated by the Assad regime and Iran-supported factions.

On Dec. 6, 2024, the army of the collapsed regime withdrew some of its forces stationed in Deir Ez-Zor province, leaving the provincial center under the occupation of the terrorist organization PKK/YPG.

After the siege of Damascus and the collapse of the Assad regime, the groups that overthrew the regime and the tribal forces from Deir ez-Zor expelled the terrorist PKK/YPG from the provincial center and the towns of Al-Bukamal and Mayadin on the Iraqi-Syrian border.