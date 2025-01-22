Israel accused of forcibly displacing Palestinians in Jenin amid West Bank attack

Israeli army vehicles on a road on the second day of an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, 22 January 2025. (EPA Photo)

A Palestinian mayor accused the Israeli army on Wednesday of forcibly displacing Palestinians from Jenin city amid a military operation in the northern West Bank.

"The Israeli army is working to displace Palestinians from several neighborhoods in the Jenin refugee camp," Jenin Mayor Mohammad Jarrar told Anadolu.

"The displaced people were transferred to the western side of the camp and we are working to provide shelters for them," he added.

The mayor warned of Israeli "crimes" in the camp amid destruction of entire residential neighborhoods in the camp.

"The Israeli army brought heavy machinery into the camp and is bulldozing infrastructure and streets in the area," he added.

"The Israeli army is besieging the camp and holding medics, residents and patients," Jarrar warned. "Jenin looks like a ghost city with no single person moving around."

At least ten Palestinians were killed and 40 others injured in the Israeli military operation that began on Tuesday in Jenin in the northern West Bank.

An Israeli military statement said that the operation in Jenin, code-named "Iron Wall," is expected to last several days.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank due to Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, where at least 47,000 victims have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 110,700 injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 870 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,700 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, suspending the Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



















