2,000 Palestinian families displaced from Jenin refugee camp amid Israeli military offensive: Official

Palestinians run during the second day of an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, 22 January 2025. (EPA Photo)

Around 2,000 Palestinian families have been displaced from the Jenin refugee camp amid an Israeli military offensive that is in its second day, an official in the city in the occupied West Bank, told Anadolu on Wednesday.

The families have dispersed to nearby villages under harsh conditions, lacking the basic necessities, Bashir Matahin, the municipality's public relations officer, told Anadolu.

"A large-scale displacement was recorded today before the Israeli army, in the evening hours, prevented residents from leaving and informed them to try again on Thursday morning," he said.

The official noted that humanitarian conditions of displaced people are "dire," with communities in receiving villages stepping in to provide basic needs "as officials and non-governmental institutions in Jenin city remain restricted from movement."

Earlier in the day, displaced residents told Anadolu that the Israeli army isolated the camp, forcing hundreds to flee on foot, including the sick and elderly.

Jenin Mayor Mohammad Jarar told Anadolu that the army is forcibly evacuating entire neighborhoods within the camp, and he warned of the potential for the neighborhoods to be destroyed.

The army continues its blockade and raids on the city and its refugee camp, deploying armored vehicles to the area.

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed and 40 injured in the army's attacks, according to Palestinian authorities.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank due to Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, where at least 47,000 victims have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 110,700 injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 870 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 6,700 injured by Israeli army fire in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect Jan. 19 in Gaza, suspending the Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave.



















