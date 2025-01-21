Turkish Red Crescent provides ongoing humanitarian aid to Gaza and Syria

The Turkish Red Crescent continues its humanitarian aid efforts for Palestinians affected by Israeli attacks in Gaza, while also supporting the people of Syria in the recovery process following the fall of the 61-year-old Ba'ath regime. Since October 7, 2023, when Israeli attacks began, the Turkish Red Crescent and AFAD have delivered 11 "Goodness Ships" carrying food, hygiene, shelter, and medical supplies to Gaza. They have also provided 3.7 million meals and worked to meet the water needs of the population.

Since November of last year, Turkish Red Crescent has distributed 1,000 tons of water to the region through tanker trucks. In addition to supporting Syrian refugees in Türkiye, the organization has extended its help to those still in Syria. The Red Crescent has provided food, water, and other supplies to over 386,000 people in various regions of Syria, and continues efforts to assist the displaced population.

Turkish Red Crescent President Fatma Meriç Yılmaz highlighted that they are providing 25,000 hot meals daily to people in Gaza, and are actively addressing the region's water shortages. She emphasized their continued support for Syrians and their efforts to help them return voluntarily, safely, and with dignity to their homeland.

Yılmaz also shared that they have been providing food, clothing, and winter assistance to over 127,000 people and will continue to develop projects to support both Syria and Gaza, ensuring that the people in these regions receive help for the long term.