Palestine condemns Trump’s order to lift sanctions on violent Israeli settlers

Israeli army soldiers stand guard as Israeli settlers tour the old market in the city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on December 28, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

The Palestinian Authority on Tuesday condemned US President Donald Trump's decision to cancel sanctions imposed on illegal Israeli settlers accused of violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order rolling back the sanctions imposed by his predecessor Joe Biden last year.

"This decision encourages settlers to commit more crimes," Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority, said in a statement.

He called on the new US administration to "intervene to stop these crimes and Israeli policies that will not bring peace and security to anyone."

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also denounced the US move.

"Lifting sanctions on extremist settlers encourages them to commit more crimes against our people," it said in a statement.

"Our efforts continue to stop settler terrorism and remove barriers," it added.

Trump's decision is a reversal of a major policy action by Biden, who had slapped sanctions on several Israeli settler groups and individuals, freezing their US assets and barring Americans from dealing with them.

On Monday, illegal Israeli settlers launched attacks on the Palestinian villages of Al-Funduq and Jinsafut in the occupied West Bank, setting fire to homes, shops, and vehicles, according to local officials.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank due to Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, where at least 47,000 victims have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 110,700 injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

Around 860 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,700 injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect Sunday in Gaza, suspending the Israeli war on the Palestinian enclave.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.