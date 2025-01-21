Leader of Syria’s new administration congratulates Trump

The leader of the new Syrian administration, Ahmed al-Sharaa, congratulated US President Donald Trump on Monday on his inauguration.

"We are confident that he is the leader to bring peace to the Middle East and restore stability to the region," he said in a statement.

Al-Sharaa also said he is looking forward to improving bilateral relations based on "dialogue and understanding."

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of the capital Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's rule, which had lasted since 1963.