Zelensky calls for more air defence after 1,000 attacks in a week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a renewed appeal to the country's allies on Sunday to provide more US-made Patriot air defence systems following a week with more than 1,000 Russian air attacks.



"We need the strong support of our partners," Zelensky posted on his Telegram channel. "More Patriots for Ukraine mean greater protection for life," he said.



The Russian attacks caused multiple deaths and injuries.



According to Zelensky, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 660 glide bombs, around 550 drones and almost 60 missiles over the past week. Ukrainian air defences downed 33 missiles, including ballistic variants, and more than 300 drones.



Zelensky published a video showing the devastation from the attacks, for example in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhya over the weekend, and also in the Donbass region in the east of the country.



Zelensky paid tribute to the armed forces, but added: "The task of continuing to protect our airspace remains." He called for Ukraine's Western allies to provide more air defence systems.



Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian full-scale invasion since February 2022. Over the weekend, the Russian Defence Ministry said its forces had taken further ground in eastern Ukraine.



















