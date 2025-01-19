Israeli strikes over 15 months leave Gaza in humanitarian crisis, devastation

Israeli attacks against the Gaza Strip for the last 15 months have created a severe humanitarian catastrophe, leaving more than 47,000 dead and thousands missing under the rubble.

Israel has intensified a military campaign since Oct. 7, 2023, targeting civilian infrastructure and leaving the region in ruins, according to data from Gaza's government.

More than 470 days of bombardment have resulted in 57,136 casualties, including 11,200 missing -- presumed buried under debris.

The attacks have decimated civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and shelters, forcing tens of thousands to flee.

In addition to targeting 717 water wells, leaving Gaza without adequate water supply, the Israeli military has destroyed 88% of the area.

The estimated cost of the destruction stands at $37 billion.

- Civilian casualties: Women children bear brunt

Gaza's government revealed that women and children make up 70% of the victims of the onslaught. More than 17,800 children, including 240 infants, and 12,298 women have been killed, while 1,600 families were annihilated in attacks specifically targeting them.

A total of 35,074 children have lost at least one parent as approximately 60,000 women remain at risk due to inadequate health care, and 785,000 children are deprived of their right to education.

- Devastation of health sector

The health sector has faced catastrophic damage, with 162 medical facilities targeted, rendering 34 hospitals and 80 health centers inoperable.

More than 1,000 health care professionals and 94 civil defense workers were killed in the line of duty.

Urgent medical care is needed for 12,660 patients and 12,500 cancer patients cannot access treatment due to restrictions on humanitarian aid.

Northern Gaza's last functioning hospital, Kamal Adwan, stopped operations following an Israeli attack, and its director remains unaccounted for after being detained.

Israel's military has destroyed 136 schools and universities, and damaged 355 others, leaving educational access severely disrupted.

In addition, 823 mosques and 19 cemeteries were bombed, alongside three churches.

- Blockade, starvation

Israel's blockade on Gaza has obstructed the entry of humanitarian aid and fuel, worsening the dire conditions.

More than 3,500 children face malnutrition-related deaths, while 44 victims have already died because of starvation and inadequate nutrition.

Medicine for 350,000 patients with chronic illnesses has been blocked, leaving countless lives at risk. The shortages have led to the outbreak of deadly diseases, especially among displaced populations.

- Displacement, shelter crisis

More than 2 million Gazans have been displaced, with many forced into makeshift shelters that lack basic living conditions.

Israel has targeted 218 shelters, including ones operated by the UN, displacing civilians even in designated "safe zones."

While 161,600 houses were destroyed in the Israeli attacks, 82,000 became unusable. The 110,000 tents in which Palestinians are forced to live do not have suitable conditions for living as freezing temperatures in the shelters recently claimed the lives of eight people, including seven children.

- Journalists under fire

Journalists covering the crisis have not been spared. Israel has killed 204 reporters, wounded 399 and detained 43, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

- Ceasefire agreement

Qatar announced a ceasefire agreement Wednesday between Hamas and Israel, brokered by the US, Qatar and Egypt.

The deal, set to begin at 0830GMT Sunday, includes provisions for humanitarian aid delivery, the return of displaced Gazans and the release of 33 Israeli prisoners in its first 42 days.

As the ceasefire looms, the hope for a sustained halt in violence brings cautious optimism to a region grappling with immeasurable loss and destruction.