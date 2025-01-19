Hamas reaffirms commitment to ceasefire agreement

Hamas confirmed on Sunday its adherence to the terms of the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

In a statement, the Palestinian group stated that it "reaffirms its commitment to the terms of the ceasefire agreement."

It noted that "the delay in delivering the names of those to be released in the first batch of the ceasefire is due to technical and logistical reasons."

The announcement comes as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is expected to take effect at 8.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Sunday, following months of Israeli genocidal war on the enclave.









