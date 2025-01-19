Aid trucks prepare to enter war-torn Gaza as ceasefire begins

Scores of trucks loaded with humanitarian aid are set to enter the Gaza Strip on Sunday as a ceasefire deal came into force, a Palestinian official said.

"Scores of aid trucks have arrived from the Egyptian side to the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing," the official told Anadolu.

"These trucks prepare to enter Gaza as the ceasefire began," he added, without giving details when the aid trucks will be allowed into the enclave.

Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News channel said that 95 relief aid trucks entered to the crossing, while others are waiting at the Rafah crossing to be allowed into Gaza.

Meanwhile, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said that it has 4,000 aid trucks ready to enter Gaza.

"UNRWA has 4,000 truckloads of aid ready to enter Gaza; half of them carry food and flour," the UN agency said on its X account.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini warned that attacks on aid convoys in the Gaza Strip "could decline as humanitarian relief comes in following a ceasefire."

The ceasefire agreement took effect at 11.15 a.m. local time (0915GMT) on Sunday after a few hours' delay due to Israeli accusations for Hamas of delaying the release of a list of captives set to be released. It was originally scheduled to start on 8.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT).

Nearly 47,000 people have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 110,700 others injured in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.









