US pledges $117M in security aid to Lebanon for implementation of ceasefire with Israel

The US pledged $117 million in security assistance to Lebanon to support the implementation of a ceasefire with Israel, the State Department said on Saturday.

The US State Department announced the security assistance package for Lebanon's armed forces, following a virtual donor meeting that took place on Thursday.

"For its part, the United States is announcing it will provide more than $117 million in new, expanded security assistance," the statement noted.

The aid aims to strengthen both the Lebanese Armed Forces and the country's Internal Security Forces in their efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement with Israel, which began on Nov. 26, 2024, the department said.

The assistance would help Lebanese forces "assert sovereignty" over the country and carry out UN Security Council Resolution 1701, it added.

UN Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006, calls for a full cessation of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, establishing a framework for long-term security arrangements along their shared border.









