Russia claims to have taken control of 2 more settlements in Ukraine

Russia announced on Saturday that its forces had taken control of two additional villages in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

According to a Defense Ministry statement, Russian forces captured the villages of Petropavlivka and Vremivka.

The ministry also reported carrying out strikes on Ukraine's military industry facilities, including the headquarters of the Luch Design Bureau in Kyiv, which is responsible for producing long-range guided Neptune missiles and ammunition for Olkha multiple rocket launchers.

The strikes were a response to Kyiv's attacks on Russian regions using US-supplied ATACMS missiles, it added.

Ukraine has not yet commented on these claims, which remain unverified due to the ongoing conflict.











