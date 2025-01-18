Israeli hostages' families urge Netanyahu to start 2nd phase of negotiations immediately

The families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza on Saturday called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to act immediately to secure the release of all hostages, according to a statement.

The committee of families in a statement also urged Netanyahu not to wait for 16 days after the implementation of the first phase of the agreement to begin negotiations on the remaining hostages.

"We urgently call for swift arrangements to ensure all phases of the deal are implemented, and emphasize that negotiations for the next phases must begin before day 16," the statement noted.

It added: "This is just the first step -- we won't stop until the last hostage returns."

The committee expressed support for the agreement, calling it a "significant and crucial advancement that brings us closer to the moment when we will see all hostages return home."

It also called on the Israeli public to "attend tonight's (Saturday night's) main rally at Hostages Square" to demand the "guarantee of bringing back the last hostage."

The first phase of the agreement is set to begin at 8.30 a.m. (0630GMT) Sunday, according to the Qatari Foreign Ministry and the Israeli military.

Qatar announced a three-phase ceasefire agreement on Wednesday to end more than 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 46,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed and more than 110,600 injured in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









