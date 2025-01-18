Israel must not be allowed to violate Gaza ceasefire: Turkish President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday criticized Israel's history of ceasefire violations, urging the international community to prevent further breaches amid the Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

"Israel, particularly (Premier Benjamin) Netanyahu, has a significant record of ceasefire violations, this should not be allowed this time (in Gaza)," Erdoğan told his party's provincial congress in Adana, southern Türkiye.

He condemned Israel's 467-day offensive in Gaza which caused more than 47,000 fatalities, saying: "Despite 467 days of genocide and massacres, Israel has failed to break the will of resistance of our brothers and sisters in Gaza."

Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to holding perpetrators of war crimes in Palestine accountable. "Our efforts to hold the perpetrators of war and crimes against humanity to account one by one will continue to intensify," he said.

Türkiye will mobilize by all means to heal the wounds of Gaza during the ceasefire period, Erdoğan added.

On Wednesday, Qatar announced a three-phase ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas to end more than 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, with the ceasefire set to take effect on Sunday at 0630GMT.

On Syria, Erdoğan said Israel's "project to divide Syria into three parts, turning it into pieces that are easy to swallow, has collapsed."

He emphasized Türkiye's support for voluntary refugee returns while opposing any forced repatriation.









