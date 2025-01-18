Hamas says Israel failed to achieve war goals in Gaza

The Palestinian group Hamas announced on Saturday that Israel has failed to achieve its objectives in its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement following the Israeli government's approval of the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, Hamas said: "The occupation failed to achieve its aggressive goals and succeeded only in committing war crimes that shame humanity."

The group emphasized that "the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation (by Palestinian factions on Oct. 7, 2023) demonstrated the unity between Palestinians and their resistance and broke the arrogance of the enemy."

"We forced the occupation to stop its aggression against our people and withdraw despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts to prolong the war and commit further massacres," it added.

"The crimes committed by enemy leaders and soldiers will be prosecuted, no matter how long it takes," vowed Hamas.

The group also highlighted that its "duty now is to immediately begin providing relief, sheltering our people, healing their wounds, bringing back displaced families, and rebuilding."

Qatar announced a three-phase ceasefire agreement on Wednesday to end more than 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip with the ceasefire set to take effect on Sunday at 0630GMT.

Nearly 47,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and more than 110,700 injured in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.













