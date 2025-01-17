OBSTACLES CAUSED BY ISRAELS FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CEASE-FIRE DEAL TERMS RESOLVED: HAMAS

The obstacles caused by Israel's failure to comply with the terms of an announced cease-fire agreement have been resolved through regional and international mediation efforts, Hamas said Friday.

In a statement, the Palestinian resistance group said: "With the generous efforts of the mediators, the obstacles caused by the occupation's failure to comply with the cease-fire terms were resolved at dawn today (Friday)."

Hamas emphasized its pursuit of a national prisoner exchange deal involving all Palestinian factions and people.

It added: "The list of prisoners to be released in the first phase of the exchange, under the cease-fire agreement, will be published by the prisoners' office in stages according to the exchange procedures."

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Hamas had pulled out of the cease-fire and prisoner swap commitments, which Hamas denied.

Netanyahu's office released a statement accusing Hamas of causing a crisis at the last minute, allegedly preventing the agreement from being finalized.

In response to these claims, Hamas official Izzat al-Rishq said, "Hamas is committed to the cease-fire agreement announced by the mediators."

Qatar late Wednesday announced a three-phase cease-fire agreement evening to end over 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, with the cease-fire set to take effect on Sunday.

Nearly 46,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and more than 110,000 injured in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



