Israeli defense minister cancels administrative detentions of illegal settlers over Gaza cease-fire deal

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Friday that all administrative detention orders against illegal Israeli settlers accused of attacking Palestinians in the occupied West Bank would be canceled.

In a statement, Katz explained that the decision to release detained settlers was made in light of the expected release of Palestinian detainees in the occupied West Bank under the upcoming prisoner exchange deal.

He said that the move was meant to "send a clear message supporting and encouraging settlement growth in the West Bank."

The statement added that Katz had ordered the cancelation of administrative detention orders against settlers currently held in administrative detention directing their immediate release.

The illegal settlers in question were involved in violent attacks against Palestinians, including arson, property damage, physical assaults, and forcing Palestinians off their agricultural lands.

Israel continues to detain thousands of Palestinians under administrative detention. According to the Palestinian prisoner rights group Addameer, over 3,376 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli administrative detention.

Qatar announced a three-phase cease-fire agreement on Wednesday to end over 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip with the cease-fire set to take effect on Sunday.

Nearly 46,800 Palestinians, most of them women and children, were killed and more than 110,000 injured in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, according to local health authorities.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.