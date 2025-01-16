UK urges Israeli cabinet to back Gaza cease-fire deal

The British foreign secretary on Thursday urged the Israeli cabinet to approve the Gaza cease-fire and hostage release deal, warning that now is "not the time for any backtracking."

In a statement to the House of Commons, David Lammy said it is critical that there is final approval of this agreement.

"As the Israeli Cabinet meets, I urge them to back this deal. Now is not the time for any backtracking. Both sides must implement each phase of the deal in full and on time," he told lawmakers.

A scheduled meeting of Israeli cabinet on Thursday to ratify a Gaza cease-fire deal was postponed, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing opposition against the agreement from his far-right allies.

Touching on the crippling situation in the Gaza Strip after 15 months of Israeli attacks, the foreign secretary said Gazans have "truly been trapped in hell on earth."

Saying that the history of this conflict is "littered with missed opportunities," Lammy argued it would be a "tragedy" to let slip the chance before us.

"We must grab it with both hands. The chance not just for a ceasefire but for a lasting peace," he added.

"Every hostage must be released as set out in the agreement. Every ounce of aid promised to Gaza must reach those in need," said Lammy, noting that he is sending the representative for humanitarian affairs to the region, to work closely with aid agencies, the Israeli government and partners to deliver on these promises.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced late Wednesday that mediators had reached a cease-fire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

Israel has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks that claimed 1,200 lives and another 250 were taken as hostages. The military campaign also fueled a humanitarian catastrophe in the blockaded enclave.

The six-week cease-fire is to take effect on Sunday. Hamas would release 33 of about 98 remaining hostages in the first phase, while Israel's military will withdraw from populated areas of the Gaza Strip and release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.