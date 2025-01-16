Türkiye 'neutralized' 3,226 terrorists in northern Syria, Iraq since January 2024

Türkiye "neutralized" a total of 3,226 terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria since Jan. 1, 2024, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said Thursday.

A total of 62 PKK/YPG terrorists have been "neutralized" in northern Iraq and northern Syria over the past week, ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk told reporters during a briefing in the capital Ankara.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly. The YPG, which also uses the name PYD, is its Syrian offshoot.

Türkiye in 2022 launched Operation Claw-Lock to target the terror group's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions.

Regarding border security, Akturk said Turkish authorities apprehended 107 individuals attempting to cross the borders illegally in the past week, while preventing 2,695 others.



- LATEST SITUATION AT TISHRIN DAM

In response to questions about the PKK/YPG terrorist group using civilians as human shields in the Tishrin Dam area of northern Syria, ministry sources said that they are closely monitoring the ongoing clashes between the Syrian National Army (SNA) and the PKK/YPG terrorist group in the region.

"The terrorist group is forcibly bringing civilians to the conflict zones to deceive the international community with disinformation, falsely claiming that attacks are being carried out against civilians," the sources said.

"The terrorist organization will not be allowed to use humanitarian infrastructure facilities, disaster prevention efforts, or innocent civilians as bargaining chips," they added.