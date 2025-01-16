Palestinians secured ‘dignified’ cease-fire agreement: Islamic Jihad Movement

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement said late Wednesday that Palestinians successfully secured a "dignified agreement" to end Israel's aggression in Gaza, marking a cease-fire, Israeli withdrawal and prisoner exchange.

"Today, our people and resistance impose a dignified agreement to cease aggression, ensure withdrawal and execute an honorable prisoner exchange, made possible by their legendary resilience and our brave fighters," it said in a statement.

The movement pledged continued support for the people of Gaza and readiness to tackle upcoming challenges.

Islamic Jihad extended gratitude to Palestinians everywhere and commended the collective efforts of resistance factions throughout the war.

Earlier in the day, Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced at a press conference in the capital Doha that mediators had facilitated a cease-fire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

The deal includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Al Thani said the agreement consists of three phases, beginning Sunday with a 42-day first phase.

This stage includes the release of 33 Israeli detainees in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners.

Israel is currently detaining over 10,300 Palestinians, while Gaza factions are reportedly holding 98 Israeli captives.

Hamas has said that dozens of Israeli hostages were killed in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.

Details of the second and third phases will be finalized later.

Mediators from Qatar, Egypt and the US will monitor the agreement's execution, establishing mechanisms to address any violations.

The announcement comes on day 467 of Israel's genocide against Gaza, which with US backing has killed and wounded more than 156,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The war has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters in recent times.