Israel’s Netanyahu thanks Biden, Trump for helping to secure hostage deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke late Wednesday with US President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump and thanked them for their support in advancing the release of the Israeli hostages.

Netanyahu "spoke this evening with US President-elect Donald Trump and thanked him for his assistance in advancing the release of the hostages and for helping Israel bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families," his office said in a statement.

The two decided to meet in Washington "soon," the statement added.

The Israeli prime minister then spoke with US President Joe Biden and thanked him as well for his assistance in advancing the hostage deal, said Netanyahu's office.