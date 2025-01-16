Egypt vows to ensure Gaza cease-fire implementation

Egypt said Thursday that it will continue its efforts to implement the commitments outlined in the Gaza cease-fire agreement.

During a phone call with his British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty highlighted Egypt's active role alongside Qatar and the US in reaching the agreement for a prisoner exchange and sustainable calm in Gaza.

The minister emphasized the importance of expanding humanitarian aid across Gaza, rehabilitating hospitals and healthcare facilities, and enabling displaced civilians to return to their areas, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He also reaffirmed Egypt's dedication to ensuring the agreement's phased implementation and coordination with Qatar and the US to uphold its terms.

Qatar announced on Wednesday a cease-fire agreement to end over 15 months of deadly Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, where more than 46,700 people, mostly women and children, have been killed and over 110,000 others injured since Oct. 7, 2023.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the 3-phase deal will come into effect on Sunday.

The deal includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The Israeli war on Gaza has left more than 11,000 people missing, with widespread destruction and a humanitarian crisis that has claimed the lives of many elderly people and children in one of the worst global humanitarian disasters ever.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



















