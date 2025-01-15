'We are seeing a reshaping of Middle East': UN chief

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks on 2025 priorities to the UN General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York City on Janauary 15, 2025. (AFP Photo)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday urged the world to not "lose sight of progress and potential" amid global crises as he noted the "reshaping of the Middle East."

Highlighting the progress in some areas, Guterres warned of a "modern-day Pandora's box of ills" of challenges, including conflicts, inequalities, the climate crisis, and the risks of unregulated technology.

"It is understandable to get overwhelmed by the turmoil of our world. But as we look to the year ahead, we must never lose sight of progress and potential. And there are signs of hope. Negotiators are in the final stages of a cease-fire and hostage release deal in Gaza," he said at UN General Assembly, describing his priorities for 2025.

On Lebanon, he expressed optimism, and said a newly elected president could open "a new era of institutional stability" and allow "the tremendous potential of the Lebanese people to flourish."

"Across the region, we are seeing a reshaping of the Middle East. What is far less clear is what will emerge," he said, emphasizing that "there is a world of pain" across the globe.

Addressing the broader regional instability, he asked: "In Israel and Palestine, will we see irreversible action toward a two-state solution in line with UN resolutions and international law? Or will we see steady annexation, the denial of Palestinian rights, and the destruction of any chance for sustainable peace?"

He pledged the UN's commitment to ensuring a future of security and dignity for all people in the region.

LOS ANGELES FIRES 'A SCENE OF DISASTER'



Beyond the Middle East, Guterres addressed global issues, with the climate crisis taking center stage.

"The Pandora's box has also let loose the climate crisis that is ravaging and savaging our world. Look no further than the hills of Los Angeles. It has gone from the home of disaster movies to a scene of disaster," he said.

Criticizing the fossil fuel industry for profiting while people suffer every day, Guterres said: "Who pays the price for climate destruction? Not the fossil fuel industry pocketing profits and taxpayer subsidies as their products wreak havoc. Everyday people suffer: with their lives and livelihoods; with higher insurance premiums, volatile energy bills, and higher food prices."

Guterres also urged immediate action to meet the Paris Agreement goals, and noted that global emissions must peak this year.

He called on wealthy nations to honor pledges, including doubling adaptation finance to $40 billion annually and mobilizing $1.3 trillion for climate action in developing countries.

On inequality, Guterres described it as a "signal that something is deeply wrong with our systems" and called for policies to address inequity.

He warned of the dangers of hate speech and disinformation, particularly as social media platforms face diminished oversight.

"We must work to foster communities of belonging and end the spread of hatred and intolerance-including antisemitism, anti-Muslim bigotry, and discrimination against minority Christian communities," he said.

'NEVER LOSE SIGHT OF HOPE'



Highlighting concerns over the rapid evolution of technology, he said: "The technological revolution offers unprecedented opportunities. But it also demands careful stewardship."

"We have a historic responsibility to make sure this revolution benefits humanity, not just a privileged few."

He urged the need to establish "ethical, safe, and secure" artificial intelligence (AI) for everyone.

Guterres also called for a Global Digital Compact and the establishment of an Independent International Scientific Panel on AI, and said: "Humanity's hand must be firmly in control of technology."

"These are the ills from the modern-day Pandora's box that we must address as a matter of priority: conflict, inequalities, the climate crisis and the perils of unchecked technology," he said

"Never lose sight of hope" amid global challenges, the UN chief said and pointed to achievements in clean energy, education, and global cooperation.

"In our 80th year, let's build the more peaceful, just and prosperous world that we know-despite everything-is within reach," he said.