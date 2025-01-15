 Contact Us
News Middle East Trump announces deal reached for hostages in Gaza

Trump announces deal reached for hostages in Gaza

"We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published January 15,2025
Subscribe
TRUMP ANNOUNCES DEAL REACHED FOR HOSTAGES IN GAZA
(File Photo)

US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a deal has been reached for hostages in Gaza amid reports that Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire deal.

"We have a deal for the hostages in the Middle East. They will be released shortly," Trump posted on Truth Social.

Earlier, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas said that it has officially responded to a proposed cease-fire agreement with Israel.

In a statement, the group said: "Hamas leadership has just delivered its response to the cease-fire proposal to the mediators (Egypt and Qatar)."

The announcement followed an emergency meeting of Hamas's political bureau to discuss the mediators' proposal, the statement added.