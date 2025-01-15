Thousands pay farewell to 6 Palestinians killed by Israel in occupied West Bank

Thousands attended on Wednesday the funeral procession for six Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike in the occupied West Bank.

Mourners waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans condemning Israeli atrocities in the occupied territories as they marched to bury the six men in the northern city of Jenin, witnesses said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that six people were killed in an Israeli strike in the Jenin refugee camp late Tuesday.

Palestinian group Hamas confirmed that four members were among those killed in the Israeli attack.

The Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority, for its part, condemned the Israeli strike as an attempt to fuel the situation in the West Bank.

"This is a completely unacceptable step, and aims to ignite the internal Palestinian situation," the authority said in a statement.

Last month, Palestinian security forces launched a security operation in the Jenin camp against what they called "outlaws" amid tension with resistance factions in the area.

Tension has been running high across the West Bank due to Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed over 46,700 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 854 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,700 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.