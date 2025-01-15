ISRAELS SECURITY CABINET TO MEET THURSDAY TO DISCUSS ANTICIPATED GAZA CEASE-FIRE DEAL

Israel's Security Cabinet is set to convene on Thursday to discuss a potential cease-fire and prisoner swap deal with Hamas, Israeli media said.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, the Security Cabinet meeting will be followed by a government meeting to approve the deal.

The Security Cabinet, the body that oversees the management of Israel's ongoing war on Gaza, must approve any agreement for it to proceed.

"There is significant progress in the (cease-fire) talks," Israeli news site Walla said, citing unnamed Israeli officials.

"We are hopeful that an agreement will be reached by tomorrow (Thursday) at the latest."

According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Hamas leadership in Gaza has agreed to the deal and that it could be signed on Wednesday.

Qatar said on Tuesday that Gaza cease-fire negotiations are in their "final details" and that announcing an agreement is "imminent."

Hamas also confirmed that a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement is in "its final stages."

Israel currently holds more than 11,000 Palestinian prisoners, while it is estimated that 98 Israelis are detained in Gaza. Hamas said that many Israeli captives have been killed in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 46,700 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





















