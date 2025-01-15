Israeli army blows up homes in southern Lebanon amid cease-fire violations

Lebanese media reported home demolitions by the Israeli army in southern Lebanon on Wednesday in violation of a cease-fire agreement between the two countries.

The state news agency NNA said that the Israeli army blew up several homes and destroyed roads after midnight in the towns of Aita al-Shaab, Hanine, and Maroun al-Ras.

Israeli army forces also carried out an explosion in Markaba town, the broadcaster said, without giving details about the nature of the explosion.

Lebanon and Israel reached a cease-fire deal on Nov. 27 to end over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah group since the start of the Gaza war.

Lebanese authorities have reported, however, more than 520 Israeli violations of the cease-fire, including the death of 37 people and injury of 45 others.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line-a de facto border-in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Data from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicates that since Israel's onslaught against Lebanon began on Oct. 8, 2023, at least 4,068 people have been killed, including women, children, and health workers, while 16,670 others have been injured.