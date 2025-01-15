Israel prepares for 'complex operation' to facilitate release of hostages

Israeli security agencies are preparing for a "complex operation" to release hostages from Gaza, as negotiations for a deal between Israel and Hamas reach their final stages, Channel 12 reported on Tuesday.

The operation will involve coordination between the Israeli military, Shin Bet (Israel's internal security service), police, the Health Ministry, Red Cross, and Egypt.

The operation is being planned while talks continue in Doha to finalize the prisoner swap and cease-fire agreement. Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari confirmed that negotiations are at the "final details" stage, with the agreement set to be finalized soon.

According to Palestinian sources, the deal is "nearly ready" and could be signed before Friday.

The operation to facilitate the release will include specific details on the number of prisoners, their identities, and their health conditions.

One of the main challenges in the process is ensuring the safety of the released prisoners during their transit within Gaza. Past experiences, such as the November 2023 prisoner exchange, showed that public gatherings posed a risk to the prisoners' safety.

The Red Cross will be responsible for transporting the hostages, with departure points in various parts of Gaza, while Israeli forces and the Shin Bet will handle their reception and initial processing at the border. A medical team will be on-site to provide immediate assistance if needed.

After the initial reception, the prisoners will be flown to hospitals in Israel, where social workers and medical staff will be ready to assist. Only then will the long-awaited reunions with their families be possible.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN suggested that the released captives will be transferred via the Rafah border crossing into Egypt, before being brought to Israel.

The proposed agreement includes three phases, each lasting 42 days, covering the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, steps to implement a cease-fire, daily humanitarian aid to Gaza, and the return of displaced persons to their homes, including in northern Gaza.



