Hamas responds ‘positively’ to Gaza cease-fire draft: Palestinian source

Hamas has submitted a positive response to mediators regarding a draft agreement for Gaza cease-fire and prisoner exchange, a Palestinian source told Anadolu on Wednesday.

"Contrary to the Israeli narrative, Hamas gave the mediators a positive response to the draft deal after receiving maps outlining the Israeli withdrawal from city centers in Gaza," the source said.

"Israel has caused delays by failing to deliver detailed maps of their planned troop withdrawals from city centers as agreed upon in the first phase," the source added.





















