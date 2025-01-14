Iranian-backed groups' tunnels in Deir ez-Zor, Syria revealed

Iranian-backed groups in Syria have been using a network of tunnels in the strategic region of Deir ez-Zor to facilitate covert movements and evade airstrikes.

As seen by Anadolu, these underground passageways stretch across key regions, including Homs, Hama, and the capital Damascus, and allow the groups to securely travel between Syria and Lebanon.

The tunnels are also used to transport weapons and ammunition, expand military operations, and strengthen their influence across the region.

TUNNELS SERVE AS DEPOTS AND SHELTERS



Footage captured by Anadolu shows that the tunnels have multiple entry and exit points, with some openings concealed near construction sites and others disguised in private property gardens or warehouses.

Dug several meters underground, the tunnels feature simple entrances with soil-covered pipes supported by metal-reinforced roofs.

Deeper sections are more developed, with plastered walls and fully tiled rooms that suggest they are used as storage depots or shelters.

Some rooms are secured with iron doors, indicating the presence of stockpiles or hiding places for personnel.

The tunnels are equipped with electrical cables, lighting systems, and narrow corridors fitted with iron ladders to facilitate movement.

In one of the tunnels, Anadolu captured on film a poster of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated last year, with the words, "Your blood will soon bring us victory," along with a prayer rug, suggesting the ideological connection between the tunnel users and Iranian-backed militias.

























