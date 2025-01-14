Gaza cease-fire, prisoner exchange deal expected by Friday: Palestinian sources

Smoke rises from a building destroyed in Israeli airstrike at the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on January 12, 2025. (AFP Photo)

A Gaza cease-fire and prisoner exchange deal between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas is "nearly ready" and could be signed by Friday, said Palestinian sources.

The sources, speaking to Anadolu on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the talks, said progress has been made to finalize the agreement.

On Monday, Israel's public broadcaster, KAN, suggested the Israeli Security Cabinet might convene on Tuesday to approve the agreement.

The deal is almost ready, assuming things proceed as they are now, and the signing is expected on Friday or possibly earlier, the sources said.

The agreement is divided into three phases, with the first phase lasting 40 to 42 days, they added.

In the first phase, Israeli forces will remain stationed along the Netzarim and Philadelphi corridors. One week later, Hamas will hand over a list of Israeli prisoners in its custody, after which Israel will allow displaced residents to return to northern Gaza.

Regarding the return arrangements, the sources said that Israel will partially withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor to enable safe passage for civilians heading north.

Those returning on foot will not be subjected to searches, while those traveling by car will be screened using equipment provided by an international party to prevent the smuggling of weapons or armed individuals.

The sources also highlighted a dispute over the width of the buffer zone. While Israel initially requested a 1,500-meter zone, the two sides ultimately agreed on a 1,000-meter area.

During the first phase, further negotiations will address the specifics of the second and third phases, aiming to ensure a full Israeli withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor while maintaining its presence along the Philadelphi Corridor.

Israel's list of 34 prisoners it seeks to exchange for Palestinian detainees reportedly includes eight soldiers. While media outlets claimed that Hamas had agreed to the list, the sources said they accepted it under the condition that different terms would apply for the soldiers.

There is a proposal to release all civilians detained after Oct. 7, 2023 in exchange for the eight soldiers, the sources said, adding this proposal is likely to be approved.

Israel currently holds more than 10,300 Palestinian prisoners, while it is estimated that 99 Israelis are detained in Gaza. Hamas said that many Israeli captives have been killed in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.

The prisoner swap and cease-fire talks, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US, have been interrupted several times due to new conditions imposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli opposition and families of captives accuse Netanyahu of obstructing efforts to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 46,600 people, most of them women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

