Egypt says ready to host international conference for Gaza rebuilding after cease-fire

Egypt said Tuesday that it is ready to host an international conference for rebuilding the Gaza Strip, following an anticipated cease-fire deal between Israel and Palestinians.



"Egypt is ready, when conditions permit after the Gaza cease-fire, to host an international conference for the reconstruction of the territory," Foreign Minister Badr Abdealatty told a joint press conference in Cairo with his counterpart from Luxembourg Xavier Bettel.



"It is time for the political will to align to reach an agreement for a cease-fire in Gaza," he added.



Qatar said early Tuesday that Gaza cease-fire negotiations are in their "final details" and that announcing an agreement is "imminent."



"A draft agreement has been handed to both Hamas and Israel and major obstacles on key contentious issues between the two sides have been addressed," Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari told a press conference in Doha.



Palestinian resistance group Hamas also confirmed that a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement is in "its final stages."



Palestinian sources earlier said that a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner exchange deal is "nearly ready" and could be signed by Friday.



The sources, speaking to Anadolu on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the talks, said that progress had been made to finalize the agreement.



Israel has continued a genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 46,600 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.



In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.



Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.









