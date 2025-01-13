Israel army says intercepted projectile launched from Yemen

The Israeli military said it intercepted a projectile fired from Yemen on Monday before it crossed into Israeli territory, in the latest in a series of ongoing attacks.

"One projectile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF (Israeli air force) prior to crossing into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday the military said it had also intercepted a drone in southern Israel that was launched from Yemen.

Since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023, the Iran-backed Huthi rebels who control swathes of Yemen have repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel in what they say is a show of solidarity with the Palestinians.

In retaliation, Israel has struck Huthi targets several times inside Yemen, including in the rebel-controlled capital Sanaa.







