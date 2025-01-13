Hamas says 10 Israeli soldiers killed in northern Gaza in last 3 days

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Monday that its fighters had killed 10 Israeli soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip in the last three days.

"Over 10 Israeli soldiers were killed and scores injured in resistance attacks in the last 72 hours,"Abu Obaida , spokesman of Hamas' armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a statement.

He said Israeli military losses "are much higher than announced."

"The (Israeli) enemy will be defeated from northern Gaza and will drag its tails of shame without being able to break the resistance," he vowed.

The spokesman said the only achievements made by the Israeli army in northern Gaza are "destruction, devastation and massacres against innocent people."

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the claim.

The Israeli army said on Saturday that four soldiers were killed and six others injured, including two critically, in a bomb explosion in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza.

Israel has continued a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza since Oct. 5 to allegedly prevent Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no sufficient humanitarian aid including food, medicine, and fuel has been allowed into the area, leaving the remaining population on the verge of imminent famine.

The Israeli onslaught in northern Gaza was the latest episode in a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 46,600 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.









