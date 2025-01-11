Palestinian media condemn Israeli killing of Anadolu freelance cameraman in Gaza

Palestinian media organizations condemned the killing Friday of Saed Abu Nabhan, a freelance Anadolu cameraman in the Gaza Strip.

Abu Nabhan, who was covering events in the Nuseirat refugee camp, was "martyred by the bullets of Israeli snipers," according to a statement from the Gaza Media Office.

It described the killing as part of Israel's "targeting, killing, and assassination of Palestinian journalists" and accused Israel, along with its allies, including the US, UK, Germany and France, of bearing full responsibility for the attack.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate criticized Israel's actions as an "intentional effort to conceal the truth and obscure crimes against the Palestinian people."

It characterized the killing of Abu Nabhan as a continuation of the systematic targeting of journalists, which it said violates international law and press freedom.

The Palestinian Center for the Protection of Journalists condemned the murder and demanded an independent international committee to investigate "war crimes committed against journalists in Gaza."

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Media Forum described Abu Nabhan as a martyr who gave his life to highlight the plight of the Palestinian people, denouncing the global inaction on the protection of Palestinian journalists.

Abu Nabhan, 25, who had a wife and one child, was killed Friday in a long-range rifle attack by the Israeli army.

The Israeli military first surrounded an area in the Al-Jadeed refugee camp, located in central Gaza's Nuseirat region, where journalists were, before targeting those in the area.

Footage showed a wounded individual being rushed out of a house on a stretcher by aid workers.

Nearby, Abu Nabhan is seen trying to run while covering the incident with his equipment. At that moment, he is targeted by what appears to be a shot from a long-range rifle.

Abu Nabhan then falls to the ground and lies motionless. Those nearby struggle to approach him due to the threat of being targeted by Israeli bullets.

The death of Abu Nabhan brought the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, to 203. Reports also indicate that 399 journalists have been injured, and 43 captured.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 46,000 victims, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.









