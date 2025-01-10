Israeli soldier accused of war crimes faces legal complaint in Sweden

A legal case against Boaz Ben David, an Israeli soldier accused of war crimes during the Gaza war, has been submitted to a Swedish court, the Hind Rajab Foundation announced Thursday.

"The complaint, filed with Swedish authorities, accuses Ben David of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, and possible acts of genocide during the recent military operations in Gaza," the foundation said in a statement.

"This move follows growing international calls to hold perpetrators of grave crimes accountable, ensuring justice for victims of the ongoing genocide in Gaza," it added.

According to the foundation, Ben David, a staff sergeant and sniper with the Latak Platoon of the Spearhead Company, is currently visiting Sweden as a tourist but may leave the country soon.

He is accused of being involved in the indiscriminate targeting of civilians, the destruction of Palestinian homes, and organized violence in Gaza, it added.

"Evidence submitted with the complaint to the National Unit Against International and Organized Crime in Sweden includes photographs, videos, and witness testimonies, corroborated by reports from international human rights organizations and reputable journalists."

The Belgium-based Hind Rajab Foundation pursues legal action to seek justice for Palestinian victims of Israeli violence.

Since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, Palestinian civilians have been subjected to a brutal Israeli military campaign, which has killed more than 45,800 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 109,000.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on the enclave.



