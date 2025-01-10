Israeli army claims to have intercepted drone flying from east

The Israeli army claimed on Thursday that it intercepted a drone flying from the east toward the western Negev region in southern Israel.

In a statement, the army said, "The Air Force intercepted a drone coming from the east."

While the Israeli army did not specify the precise origin of the drone launch, Israeli media outlets, including Channel 12, reported before the army's statement that the drone "might have been launched from Yemen."

Earlier, the Israeli army announced that it had detected the launch of approximately 40 rockets and over 300 drones from Yemen since the start of the assault on the Gaza Strip in Oct. 2023.

The Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in a show of support with the Gaza Strip, where almost 46,000 people have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023.

Since the beginning of 2024, a coalition led by the US has been carrying out airstrikes that it said target Houthi locations in Yemen in response to the group's Red Sea attacks. They have been occasionally met with retaliation from the Houthis.





















